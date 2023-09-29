Efforts on to establish agri industrial park in Delta region, says Minister

TIRUCHY: An investment to the tune of Rs 3.5 lakh crore has been received in the past two and a half years and the state government is committed to bring out industry-based development in Delta, Southern districts, said Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, Minister Rajaa said, while Tamil Nadu has witnessed all round development, the state stands top in the health sector and Chief Minister MK Stalin is very particular about industry-based development in Delta region. “Steps are being undertaken for an agricultural industrial park in the Delta region,” he said.

Stating that investors choose Tamil Nadu as their top priority, the Minister informed, due to the pressure from the Union government, several industries shifted to other states.

“Still, we have attracted an investment to the tune of Rs 3.5 lakh crore in Tamil Nadu in the past two and a half years and we are committed to bring out industrial based development in Southern and Delta districts,” the Minister said.

He further said that coconut cultivation has been undertaken across the Southern districts on par with Pollachi. The state is initiating steps to provide proper pricing to farmers. “We are in touch with four industries for their support to bring coconut-based industries. There is an issue in the selection of land and we will sort it out soon,” he added.