Efforts on to divide India again, says Governor Ravi

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Wednesday said there is still divisive thinking in the country.

Delivering a keynote address at the "Partition Horrors Remembrance Day" event at the IIT-Madras campus here, Governor Ravi said, "Bharat was diverse and united in diversity. Due to the division in thinking, Bharat was divided. Those who ruled Bharat for 65 years wanted to break the inclusive thought of Indians. Bharat's thought is that all are one. Our secularism is not the same as the secularism of Europe. Our secularism says that all are one."

"Sitting in the United States, some people are doing work to spoil the Indian economy. Partition of the country did not happen then. Even now, efforts are being made to do so," Ravi said alluding to the recent allegations made by Hindenburg.

Accusing the previous Congress regime indirectly, Ravi said, "They will divide the country apart if they get the chance. Fake Indian mobs can't achieve anything. The partition of 1947 was not over yet. Still happening now. Land and language create division in people's minds. Many ideologies supported partition. Dravidian ideology is one of them."

Recalling the history, the Governor said, "Earlier, the government that ruled India threw a blanket at the neighbouring countries that encroached on our land. In the 1962 war, India lost ground to China. Due to that, China encroached 30,000 square kilometres of our land."

Pointing out the ongoing Tamil fishermen-Sri Lankan Navy issue, Ravi said due to the partition, the rights of our fishermen have been denied due to giving up the right to Kachchatheevu Island.

"Fishing is one of our livelihoods. Those who ruled the country caused Bharat to fail at many levels," he noted.

"Until 10 years ago, there was no universal respect for India and for Indians. But, that is not the case now. No decision is taken on global affairs without consulting India. To that extent, global view and respect for India has gathered, " he added.

IIT-Madras Director V Kamakoti and other officers were present at the event.