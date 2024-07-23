Efforts on to delist boar from Wildlife Protection Act: TN Forest Minister

MADURAI: The State government has initiated measures to remove wild boar from the list of animals coming under the Wildlife Protection Act, and a notification in this regard will soon be issued, Forest Minister M Mathiventhan said.

Talking to reporters in Tirunelveli, the Minister said that he had already mentioned this during a session in the Legislative Assembly. To help relieve the strain of the understaffed Department of Forests, efforts are on to fill up job vacancies through TNPSC in the department.

To monitor the elephant corridor and protect the wild animals, anti-poaching watchers were keenly involved in the task. The government also allocated additional funds to ensure it.

Further to a query on the Manjolai it since the case is with the High Court. On behalf of the government, the Forest Department submitted a status report on the case.

M Abdul Wahab, Palayamkottai MLA, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Sudhanshu Gupta, and officials from the Forest Department were present.