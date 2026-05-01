Efforts of party cadres will be rewarded on May 4: CM Stalin

The counting of votes for the Assembly elections held on April 23 will be taken up on May 4.

"We are set to reap the rewards of the hard work put in by our party cadres on the coming fourth (May 4 counting day). There is absolutely no change in this and not even the slightest deviation," Stalin said at a May Day event here.

"There is no need for anyone to assume that I am speaking merely on the basis of exit polls," he added.