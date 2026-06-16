Efforts initiated to revive elephant rejuvenation camp near Coimbatore

The elephant rejuvenation camp, regarded as one of the flagship welfare initiatives introduced during the tenure of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, was first launched in 2003 at Theppakadu in the Nilgiris district. The annual camp was conceived to provide rest, healthcare and rejuvenation for elephants belonging to temples and mutts across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

However, logistical challenges associated with transporting elephants through the steep and winding ghat roads of the Nilgiris prompted authorities to shift the camp to Thekkampatti in 2012. The Bhavani riverbed location subsequently became the regular venue for the programme.

The camp was not conducted during the previous DMK government. Instead, arrangements were made to provide temple elephants with the necessary veterinary care, nutrition and other welfare measures at their respective temples.