Efforts being made to stop IMBL crossing, says L Murugan

COIMBATORE: The Central government has taken steps to prevent Indian fishermen from crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) into the territory of Sri Lanka, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said on Wednesday.

Addressing the media in Coimbatore on the frequent attacks on Indian fishermen by Sri Lanka, Murugan said the fishermen are venturing into another country.

Listing out various actions of the central government in preventing fishermen from crossing to another country, Murugan said the fishermen were given devices, encouraged to take deep sea fishing by offering 60 per cent subsidy for a boat costing around Rs 1.30 crore, and fishlings were released in Palk Strait to improve fish wealth in addition to advisories given to them.