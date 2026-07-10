Effluent kills cows; ryot to get Rs 1.5L

In 2024, R Punniyamurthy (56), a farmer from Kariyapatti village near Sengipatti in Thanjavur district, found his four cows lying dead near a water body in the village. He found that the animals had drunk the effluent-mixed water from the pond.

Upon inspecting the spot, he found that a private firm was discharging effluent into the water body, which has rendered the water poisonous. Soon, he approached the private firm for compensation, and he staged a protest along with a few farmers from the locality. But the private firm refused to give compensation.