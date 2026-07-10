Effluent kills cows; ryot to get Rs 1.5L

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur court on Thursday ordered a private firm to disburse a compensation of Rs 1.50 lakh to a farmer after his four cows died soon after drinking contaminated water from a village pond in which the firm discharged effluent.
In 2024, R Punniyamurthy (56), a farmer from Kariyapatti village near Sengipatti in Thanjavur district, found his four cows lying dead near a water body in the village. He found that the animals had drunk the effluent-mixed water from the pond.
Upon inspecting the spot, he found that a private firm was discharging effluent into the water body, which has rendered the water poisonous. Soon, he approached the private firm for compensation, and he staged a protest along with a few farmers from the locality. But the private firm refused to give compensation.
Subsequently, he approached the Thanjavur Principal Sub Court and filed a petition appealing for compensation. The case was in progress, and on Thursday, Judge P Kumar, who heard the case, ordered the private firm to disburse compensation of Rs 1.50 lakh to Punniyamurthy, with 6 per cent interest.