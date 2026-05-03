Educator, philanthropist Meena Muthiah no more

CHENNAI: Meena Muthiah, known as Kumara Rani of Chettinad, passed away at the age of 91. She was the correspondent and senior principal of Chettinad Vidyashram in Chennai.
Born on September 25, 1934, Muthiah came from a family of philanthropists and educationists.
She was the granddaughter of Rajah Sir Annamalai Chettiar, founder of Annamalai University, and the wife of MAM Muthiah Chettiar. She earned her BA in Economics and MA in History from Queen Mary’s College.
Under her leadership, Chettinad Vidyashram became one of Chennai’s most well-known schools. She also helped establish the Kumara Rani Meena Muthiah College of Arts and Science, extending her work into higher education.
She received several honours. Periyar Maniammai University awarded her an honorary Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa). The Government of Tamil Nadu’s Poompuhar conferred her with the Living Craft Treasure Award, 2016-17, for promoting Tanjore Art Painting.
She also completed a doctorate on the origin and development of Tanjore painting. In 2018, she was named ‘Distinguished Woman of Madras’ during the Madras Week celebrations.
Muthiah was also involved in social service. She led and supported voluntary organisations focused on underprivileged communities. Through initiatives like ‘Season of Sharing,’ she encouraged students to take up community service. She promoted computer literacy in rural areas in partnership with Annamalai Polytechnic. She also set up the Kumara Rani Meena Muthiah Mother and Child Hospital in Kanadukathan to improve healthcare access for rural populations.
Tributes poured in from across the state, recognising her long contribution to education and social work.
Expressing grief over her demise, Chief Minister MK Stalin described Muthiah as a “woman of great distinction, who dedicated her life to the twin ideals of service to arts and education.” In his condolence message, Stalin said her efforts to revitalise Thanjavur art and impart training through the Kumararajah Muthiah School of Traditional Arts and Crafts would be remembered.
TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai and PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss also condoled the death of the educationist.
Blurb: Through initiatives like ‘Season of Sharing,’ Meena Muthiah encouraged students to take up community service; she promoted computer literacy in rural areas