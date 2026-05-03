Educator, philanthropist Meena Muthiah no more

Born on September 25, 1934, Muthiah came from a family of philanthropists and educationists.

She was the granddaughter of Rajah Sir Annamalai Chettiar, founder of Annamalai University, and the wife of MAM Muthiah Chettiar. She earned her BA in Economics and MA in History from Queen Mary’s College.

Under her leadership, Chettinad Vidyashram became one of Chennai’s most well-known schools. She also helped establish the Kumara Rani Meena Muthiah College of Arts and Science, extending her work into higher education.

She received several honours. Periyar Maniammai University awarded her an honorary Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa). The Government of Tamil Nadu’s Poompuhar conferred her with the Living Craft Treasure Award, 2016-17, for promoting Tanjore Art Painting.