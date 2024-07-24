Education sector in TN has mixed reactions to Budget 2024

CHENNAI: Education sector stakeholders provided mixed reactions to the Union Budget 2024-25 allocations.

AISF general secretary Dinesh Seerangaraj said, “in perusal of the budget documents we can see that the allocation for higher education in the current budget is Rs 47,608 crore, which is lesser than the 2023-24 revised estimate of Rs 57,231.96 crore. The allocation for the Prime Minister’s Girls Hostel scheme came down to Rs 2 crore, while the budgeted amount for this scheme stood at Rs 10 crore in 2023-24.”

“Another major blow to the students and teaching community is the reduction in the fund allocated for University Grant Commission,” he said adding “the allocation has plummeted to Rs 2,500 cr in 2024-25 from Rs 6,409 crore in 2023-24. All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) also witnessed a shortfall in comparison with the previous budget.” Dinesh also pointed out that the allocation for school education experienced only a meager rise. In the 2023-24 the allocation stood at Rs 72,473.15 crore, while the current 2024-25 amount is Rs 73,008 crore.

Echoing similar views, Association of University Teachers (AUT) vice chairman P Thirunavukkarasu claimed that the budget has totally neglected Tamil Nadu in all sectors.

Udhan Kumar Chordia, Secretary, AM Jain College, welcoming the Budget said, it marks a significant stride in advancing education and skill development for the youth. “By providing financial support for education loans up to Rs 10 lakh, the government enhances access for students to pursue higher education,” he said adding, “the plan to upgrade 1,000 ITIs in partnership with industry and states will elevate vocational training quality to meet industry demands.”

Hailing the Budget, KR Nandakumar, general secretary, TN Nursery, Matriculation and CBSE Schools Association said funds allocation to improve infrastructure of government schools is a welcome one. “In future, these schools will function on par with the private institutions,” he added.

“Drone development programme among the students is a good initiative,” he said.

Former vice chancellor of Anna University Prof E Balagurusamy said without additional fund allocation, it is practically an impossible to task to implement NEP’s recommendations.