Education officials study stability of 125-year-old Thanjavur school after court order

According to sources, TKR Government Aided Middle School (TKR MS Ayyankadai Theru) has been functioning for more than 125 years at Manojiappa Veedhi in Thanjavur, and the classrooms are in dilapidated condition. As many as 35 students are studying, and five teachers are employed there.

It is said that a social activist from Thanjavur, Senthil Kumar, filed a petition with the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court appealing to study the stability of the school building.