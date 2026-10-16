Education officials study stability of 125-year-old Thanjavur school after court order

TIRUCHY: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday (October 15) ordered the school education department to inspect the stability of the 125-year-old school building in Thanjavur, which is said to be in a dilapidated condition and shift the classrooms.
According to sources, TKR Government Aided Middle School (TKR MS Ayyankadai Theru) has been functioning for more than 125 years at Manojiappa Veedhi in Thanjavur, and the classrooms are in dilapidated condition. As many as 35 students are studying, and five teachers are employed there.
It is said that a social activist from Thanjavur, Senthil Kumar, filed a petition with the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court appealing to study the stability of the school building.
Based on the petition, the HC bench ordered the Thanjavur District Education Department to inspect and submit a report. The court also instructed the officials to ensure shifting of the classrooms if the buildings fail to meet the fitness.
Based on the order, Chief Educational Officer Baby, District Elementary Education Officer Ayyakannu and PWD officials visited the school and said that a report would be submitted to the court within a week.
The school authorities said that a portion of the walls attached to the Thanjavur Palace compound wall, which is under the control of ASI, could not undergo any repair work. The school, which had a strength of 450 students, has declined to 35 at present.
Since the school is government-aided, the breakfast scheme has been implemented in the school.