Education Minister Poyyamozhi inspects govt schools in Erode

COIMBATORE: Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Tuesday inspected government schools and interacted with students in Erode. At Government Higher Secondary School in Manickampalayam, the Minister asked students to read out their books.

After a short interaction, he went around to check if the premises are clean and on the availability of basic necessities like drinking water. He also visited two other schools in Modakurichi and Perundurai, where he checked the quality of food served under Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme and smart class rooms.

Later, while chairing a meeting with officials of the education department, Poyyamozhi said many teenagers from Erode and Tirupur are going to work. “They should be identified and parents advised to enroll them in schools. Officials should set a target to achieve 100 per cent in public exams this year,” he said.