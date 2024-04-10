Education Dept to complete VC recruitment in TN universities by May

CHENNAI: With vice-chancellors in the three State-run universities in Tamil Nadu yet to be appointed, the work has been taken up by the Higher Education Department to complete the recruitment process in May.

Vice-chancellors were not appointed at the University of Madras, Bharathiar University and Tamil Nadu Teacher Education University even after the post was vacant for several months.

However, a senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that the committee, which was constituted a few months ago, is looking for the right candidates. "Receiving the application process from the eligible candidates has already started", he said, adding that "the scrutiny of the applications has also begun."

The official said that the tug-of-war between Raj Bhavan and the Higher Education Department was already over with the appointment of vice chancellors and therefore, the state government is taking all necessary steps to get the right people to head the universities.

Admitting that several works were delayed in those three universities, which do not have vice chancellors, the official said the appointment process is expected to be over by this May. However, P Thirunavukkarasu, deputy secretary of the Association of University Teachers, said that the universities cannot function properly without vice chancellors.

"Appointing temporary staff, releasing funds for research purposes and getting central financial assistance are being delayed without the vice chancellors," he added. He said the state government should enact a law that should ensure that the appointment of vice-chancellors should be done quickly by setting a time frame.