Education dept seeks explanation from aided school

COIMBATORE: The School Education Department on Tuesday sought an explanation from the authorities of a government-aided school over the participation of students in a road show by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Coimbatore on Sunday.

The presence of the students wearing the school uniform at the political event, despite clear instruction from the Election Commission of India against fielding children for poll-related events, had triggered a row.

Raising the issue, the ruling DMK petitioned the Election Commission (EC) against the BJP, alleging that the children were made to wear clothes with BJP insignia, and recite poems and sing songs in a music display organised for the PM’s road show. DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi said this was directly against the EC notification no ECI/ PN/11/2024 dated March 5.

A group of students, in their uniforms, was spotted watching the road show near Sai Baba Colony on Monday. Following complaints that they were brought under compulsion, in violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) against the use of children in political campaigns, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati ordered an inquiry by concerned departments.

Therefore, the District Elementary Education Officer Punitha Anthonyammal held an inquiry by visiting the government aided school on Tuesday for over three hours to know if the students were forced to participate, despite the school declaring a holiday.

“A notice has been issued to Sri Sai Baba Vidyalayam Aided Middle School on Tuesday morning seeking an explanation within 24 hours. A report based on our inquiry will be submitted to the District Collector for any action,” said an official of the education department.

A similar inquiry has also been initiated by the officials of the Labour Department.