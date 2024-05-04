Education dept issues warning over special classes conducted during summer vacation

CHENNAI: State Education department on Saturday warned the schools operating during summer vacations owing to heat waves prevailing in Tamil Nadu.

The circular issued stated, “the peak of summer “Agni Nakshatram” begins today. The scorching heat will remain until May 28 as per reports. Since the effect of the heat is increasing day by day, the people have been advised to exercise caution, it is because of this reason that the department has prohibited schools from conducting special classes during summer holidays.”

The department further added, that if any school is found conducting special classes during this time of rise in temperature, strict actions will be taken.

“Even after the Tamil Nadu government announced summer vacation for all schools, there have been complaints of special classes being conducted in various schools. We request the school principals and teachers to consider the issue and advise that special classes should not be conducted compulsorily during this period of extreme heat. If found special class conducted by any school, then action will be taken against them. All Education Officers are requested to pay special attention to this issue,” said an official according to Daily Thanthi reports.