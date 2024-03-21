TN edu dept advances school annual exams ahead of LS Polls: Check details here

CHENNAI: As Lok Sabha polls voting in Tamil Nadu is scheduled for April 19th, the School Education Department has preponed annual exams for classes 1 to 9.



According to the statement issued by the education department, the annual exams will be held from April 2 to 12 for the students in classes 1 to 5. Especially the language exam, which is going to be held on April 2.

"Followingly, English and maths are going to be held on April 3 and 5. Science and Social Science exams for Classes 4,5 will be scheduled for April 10 and 12.

Similarly, the annual exams are going to be held from April 2 to 12 for the students in classes 6 to 9. Language exam is going to be held on April 2. English is going to be held on April 3, and physical education will be held on April 4.

The department has scheduled Maths exam on 5th April, optional subjects on 8 April, Science on 10 April, Social Science on12 April. It has additionally been announced that summer vacation will be begin from April 13 onwards." the statement reads.

Notably, the 12th public exams for the students studying under the Tamil Nadu State Board of Education which has started March 1 will end tomorrow .

The board exams for class 10 students will be held from March 26 to April 8.