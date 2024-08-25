Education department seeks list of maintenance work in all govt schools

CHENNAI: After the roof of a government school building collapsed and injured students in Siruthavur of Chengalpattu district in early August, the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) has directed temporary classroom maintenance in all government schools. The DEE has requested the list of the requirements for maintenance within two weeks.

After five girls in Class 10 were injured after the roof of a Siruthavur government high school collapsed on them on August 10, the circular from the department noted there was an urgent need for maintenance of all classrooms and overall school buildings in the State.

Hence, following a meeting with the State Chief Secretary this month, the need for temporary classroom maintenance was encouraged. “Hence, the school management, along with the Public Works Department (PWD) or the relevant local body, is requested to inspect all school buildings and send a list containing the portions that require temporary maintenance work within two weeks,” the circular added. Commenting on this, a language teacher of a government school in Chengalpattu said, “Often, both the Union and the State governments are releasing funds for the maintenance of government schools. Yet, such incidents are reported. With monsoon fast approaching, the State government should act faster as it’s already late to engage in maintenance work.”