Education department mulls mandatory transfers for non-teaching staff

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu School Education Department mulls mandatory transfers for employees, especially non-teaching staff working at the same location for more than three years.
For this, the department has directed all Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) to ensure that the details of all non-teaching staff working in sanctioned posts are uploaded and updated in the EMIS portal, ahead of the proposed transfer and promotion counselling.
The exercise assumes importance as compulsory transfers for employees who have served for more than three years in the same office or post, followed by voluntary transfers, district transfers, promotions and transfers on promotion, are proposed to be conducted through the EMIS portal.
According to the proceedings, several staff records were found to be missing even after an earlier deadline of September 25 for uploading the details.
The department also noted instances where the number of employees shown in EMIS was higher than the number of sanctioned posts or staff actually working in certain posts.
For instance, the department pointed out that posts such as Personal Assistant to CEO (HSS and HS) and Personal Assistant to DEO belong to different services.
However, in some districts, five, six or seven employees had been recorded against the PA to DEO post in EMIS, indicating discrepancies in the data.
CEOs have been told to verify details of all office staff and ensure that every employee working against a sanctioned post is brought into EMIS database
The department has therefore instructed CEOs to verify the details of all office staff, from PA to DEO to watchman, and ensure that every employee working against a sanctioned post is brought into the EMIS database.
The department has stressed that there should be no delay in completing the exercise as the upcoming transfer and promotion processes will be carried out through the EMIS portal.