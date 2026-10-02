Education department mulls mandatory transfers for non-teaching staff

For this, the department has directed all Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) to ensure that the details of all non-teaching staff working in sanctioned posts are uploaded and updated in the EMIS portal, ahead of the proposed transfer and promotion counselling.

The exercise assumes importance as compulsory transfers for employees who have served for more than three years in the same office or post, followed by voluntary transfers, district transfers, promotions and transfers on promotion, are proposed to be conducted through the EMIS portal.

According to the proceedings, several staff records were found to be missing even after an earlier deadline of September 25 for uploading the details.