Education department begin induction training for new teachers

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has commenced entry-level training for over 1,061 newly recruited Postgraduate Teachers. Among these, 40 teachers are associated with Chennai Corporation schools.
Through the Teachers' Recruitment Board (TRB), as many as 12,894 candidates were appointed by the TN government. CM Stalin distributed the appointment orders on February 14.
"The training has been extended for 1,061 PG teachers, and those teachers with expectation, including differently-abled PG teachers, will be given training at the respective district by the education department," said a department official.
The induction training was inaugurated by Minister of School Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, at the Anna Centenary Library (ACL) here on Wednesday.
Speaking at the event, the minister said, "I request the new PG teachers to introduce themselves to this society through their performance. Teachers must not limit themselves to the curriculum, but must go beyond it. Otherwise, students will end up studying just for marks."
This training will be held in two phases. And teachers will be educated on: Tamil Nadu State Education Policy 2025, basic management training, teaching and learning methods, learning outcomes, 5. Awareness training on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, gender sensitivity awareness training, drug prevention awareness training among others.