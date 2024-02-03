Education department asked to identify damaged school buildings

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has been instructed by the government to identify state-owned school buildings that need to be repaired and renovated.

Government has also moved to allocate adequate funds for 2024-2025 for renovation, reconstruction works as part of the annual initiative.

The management of all the government and government-aided schools were told to provide details damaged structures to the CEOs, beginning from the upcoming academic year. “This also includes whether the schools have to be fully reconstructed”, a School Education Department official said.

He said based on the list forwarded by CEOs, an expert panel comprising PWD authorities would visit each school. “They will also inspect the compound walls of the schools besides verifying the structure of toilets of the schools”, he said.

“As per to the estimation by the PWD officials with regard to amount of damages, the state government would allocate funds for repair works”, the official said. “Immediate steps will be taken to shift the students from buildings which are identified as unsafe,” he said