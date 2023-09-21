Edu officials tasked with verifying pension calculations for teachers before Sept 22

CHENNAI: All primary education officers, including part-time vocational teachers, have been assigned the responsibility of verifying pieces related to pension calculations based on 50 per cent of the working period.

This initiative follows the submission of a formal proposal to the government, leading to the issuance of an official order.

The Government Order (GO) has prompted the distribution of a list containing the names of vocational teachers to the elementary education officers, as per the guidelines.

"It is crucial that this list undergoes thorough scrutiny to ensure the inclusion of all teachers involved in legal proceedings,” the order stated.

“Any omissions concerning the names of vocational education teachers, whether they have received court orders, have pending legal actions, or have not faced prosecution prior to April 2003, must be rectified without exception,” the circular added.

And, the completed sheet has been directed to be submitted at the Directorate of School Education with the signature of the respective Chief Education Officer (CEO).

The document submission dates by districts as re as follows; September 21 for Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Sivagangai, Theni, Erode, Karur, and Coimbatore and September 22 for Chennai, Kancheepuram, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Thiruvallur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Vellore, Salem, Thiruvannamalai, Perambalur, Trichy.