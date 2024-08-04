Edu institution buildings in TN must obtain concurrence before Jan 31

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has extended the deadline for obtaining concurrence for educational institution buildings constructed and functioning before January 2011 in non-plan areas. The new date is January 31, 2025.

A circular from the department has notified that the deadline for approval of educational institution buildings constructed and functioning before January 2011 in non-plan areas has been extended from August 1, 2024 to January 31, 2025, marking an extension of six months.

Further, the department notified that if such constructed buildings exist in non-plan areas of notified hill villages under the Hill Area Conservation Authority (HACA), then the instructions released in a previous government order dated February 2020 must be followed instead. Applications in this regard can be made on www.tcp.org.in, it said.