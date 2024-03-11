Edu dept unveils transparent book procurement policy

CHENNAI: The School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi unveiled the new, 'transparent book procurement policy for public libraries, ' prioritising transparency, efficiency, and most importantly, a wider and better selection of books for all 4,661 libraries across the State.

This comprehensive policy tackles various aspects of book acquisition. A dedicated website has been launched https://bookprocurement.tamilnadupubliclibraries.org/ and https://tamilnadupubliclibraries.org/ allowing publishers to submit their books for evaluation throughout the year, eliminating the limitations of fixed submission periods.

Additionally, a committee of experts, alongside librarians and readers, will participate in the selection process, ensuring diverse and high-quality choices that cater to a wider range of interests.

To ensure impartiality, committee members with submitted books will abstain from their review. Furthermore, to maintain objectivity and prevent bias, the committee will rotate members annually, with a two-year cooling-off period before re-eligibility.

While the policy incorporates reader feedback through librarian selection, the suggestion to change the procurement period from once or twice a year to quarterly is a separate point for future consideration. And, 20-25 percent of library tax revenue will be allocated for book purchases annually.

To ensure reader satisfaction and cater to diverse needs, the policy introduces a new book price index for each genre.

This approach ensures publishers are not solely judged based on the number of pages, leading to fairer pricing and potentially lower costs for libraries.

Furthermore, the government guarantees timely payments to publishers and sellers upon book delivery and verification, eliminating financial delays and concerns.

Looking beyond book selection, the policy tackles the issue of outdated collections. A system will be implemented to remove unusable books, creating valuable space for newer titles and rejuvenating library collections. This initiative, coupled with the transparent selection process, promises a more dynamic and engaging library experience for readers.

The policy also addresses unethical practices in the past. Strict measures will be taken against publishers and sellers involved in activities like selling books with changed titles or copyrights, using substandard materials, or providing misleading information.