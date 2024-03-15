Edu dept to sign MoU for establishing PM SHRI schools in TN

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu school education department will soon sign an MoU with the Ministry of Education to implement the PM SHRI schools in the State.

The PM SHRI schools is a Union government sponsored scheme for the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

As per the circular from the chief secretary of the State, the MoU will be signed before the beginning of the next 2024-2025 academic year.

In this regard, a State-level committee headed by the school education secretary, Sanjay Kumar has also been constituted and based on the recommendation of this particular committee, the MoU for establishing SHRI schools between the State-Union governments will be signed.