Edu dept to provide compensation if child injures/dies during school related activities

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has announced monetary assistance to the parents/guardian of the students of government and aided schools in the State if the child dies or is injured during any untoward incident.

As per the department, one lakh rupees will be given as compensation for death due to unforeseen accidents and Rs 50,000 for major injuries during the incident and Rs 25,000 for minor injuries to the parents/guardians of the student.

As per the particular initiative, the education department is liable to compensate for the loss of life or injuries in several of the instances listed by the department.

If injuries or death is reported while the child is inside the school premises, while going to school, during school outings and while school activities, the department will be held responsible to pay compensation.

"An order has been issued to provide compensation to the families of the affected students in case of death or serious injuries due to unexpected accidents, "clarified the press note.

Additionally, the circular also mentioned that the request for compensation can be received through the district primary education officers and sent to the government to obtain a direction from the department to provide compensation.

In order to avoid the delay in releasing the compensation, the department also said to take the recommendation of education officers into consideration.

The circular also clarified that after needed checks, the director of elementary education is competent to grant the compensation amount to victims.