Edu dept to initiate financial assistance to govt schools from Aug 1

CHENNAI: As the process of initiating financial assistance to government school students are set to begin from August 1, the education department has provided the schools with access to the Integrated Financial and Human Resource Management System (IFHRMS) portal.

This move aims to streamline administrative processes and ensure efficient allocation of funds. Notably, a significant role, known as the sanctioner or approver, has been introduced on the main page of the IFHRMS portal.

The decision to provide government schools with the sanctioner role stems from a judgment by the Madras High Court and a corresponding letter outlining the implementation guidelines.

While this development is beneficial for schools receiving government financial assistance, it has also resulted in certain adjustments to the authority of teachers and headmasters within school administration. Specifically, user roles such as initiator and verifier have been reduced, aligning with the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Private Schools (Regulation) Act, 1974, which pertains to private schools in the Erode district.

To initiate the implementation of government financial assistance, schools are advised that the process will commence on August 1. It is recommended by the department that school administrators engage in discussions with their respective district-level educational officers to coordinate and execute the necessary steps for a smooth transition.

Furthermore, comprehensive training programmes on the utilisation of the IFHRMS system and the submission of lists and personnel information will be conducted at the district level. This initiative aims to ensure that district-level educational administrators are well-equipped to leverage the capabilities of the IFHRMS software effectively.

With the implementation of the IFHRMS software portal and the assignment of the sanctioner role, government schools can expect streamlined administrative processes, enhanced transparency, and improved allocation of financial resources. These efforts intend to create a conducive environment for teachers and staff members, ensuring the seamless functioning of schools and the provision of quality education to students.