Edu dept takes comprehensive steps to address constraints in institutions

CHENNAI: Under the aegis of the Department of School Education, steps are being taken to tackle and rectify reported constraints and obstacles plaguing educational institutions across the board.

These constraints have been identified as impediments to the efficient functioning of schools and educational organisations.

The measures undertaken encompass a thorough review of existing issues and the issuance of directives to resolve and eliminate these constraints, as per the circular.

Moreover, notifications for continuous evaluation have also been rolled out for smooth functioning.

Among the key reforms, the department has streamlined the process for receiving retirement or voluntary retirement benefits related to age-based.

Further, the department has set strict timelines for disbursement, ensuring that retirement benefits like GPF/SPF/SLS/DCRG are disbursed within 30 days or promptly upon retirement, assuming there are no restrictions in place.

Additionally, to ensure fairness and transparency, the department has also introduced a structured process for handling suspension-related disciplinary actions.

"Teachers, principals, or educational officers who receive a suspension notice and are subsequently found guilty of erroneous disciplinary decisions, suspension orders, or additional penalties will now get a written explanation letter within 15 days of receiving the suspension order," the circular stated.

"This letter will comprehensively outline the details of the suspension or penalty and provide a copy for acknowledgment. The affected individuals will have the opportunity to present their version of events regarding the allegations, with final decisions made after carefully reviewing relevant documents and regulations," the circular added.

Additionally, the department has issued a directive for school heads to exclusively use savings bank accounts for managing government and school funds, thereby avoiding current accounts.