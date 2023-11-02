Edu dept releases SOP for conducting coaching classes for JEE, NEET

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has released a standard operating procedures (SOPs) to aid students in their preparation for competitive examinations like JEE and NEET.



As per the SOP, entrance coaching for exams like JEE and NEET will be conducted on all working days, from 4 pm to 5:30 pm.

The department circular noted that on Monday, subjects like Botany and Mathematics will be taught, followed by Physics on Tuesday, Zoology and Mathematics on Wednesday, Chemistry on Thursday. Subsequently, a revision and quiz will be conducted for the students on Friday.

As per the SOP, the associate director of vocational education takes the lead in offering guidance for the selection of students. To ensure effective monitoring and assistance for students grappling with doubts, the SOPs introduce the establishment of both State and district-level committees.

Meanwhile, training courses are scheduled during half-yearly and final-year holidays, with continuous monitoring being a focal point. The engagement of four subject-specific teachers and a total of 20 teachers at the district level is also emphasised.

To further streamline the process, committees for each subject, comprising two subject experts each, are formed. These committees are led by the district primary education officer and the head teacher of the secondary school.

The SOP also proposes the formation of committees composed of postgraduate teachers and the inclusion of retired teachers and students pursuing higher education as volunteers.

To streamline coaching, a structured schedule has been laid out by the department, covering various subjects throughout the week. Additionally, special training sessions are incorporated during weekends and holidays, stated the department SOP.

Additionally, high-technology labs in government higher secondary schools and WhatsApp communication will be instrumental in facilitating coaching, the SOP added.