Edu dept releases revised monitoring officers list for districts across TN

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has released a revised set of monitoring officers for each district across Tamil Nadu. As per the new list, the director of private schools, M Palanisamy will be the monitoring officer for Chennai district.

As per the notification released by the secretary of school education S Madumathi, one monitoring officer has been allotted for 35 districts. The officers will ensure effective functioning of welfare schemes and other programmes by the education department.

Also, the revised list has been released following the recent transfers and promotion of several joint directors and Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) across TN.

For Chengalpattu district, the director of school education S Kannappan will be the new monitoring officer.

Followed by D Uma, the director of State Council of Educational Research (SCERT) for Kancheepuram district and PA Naresh, the director of elementary education will be monitoring officer for Thiruvallur district.

The notification has mandated that all monitoring officers must visit their respective districts at least once a month and submit their inspection report before 5th of each month. And, if need be, should also visit other districts, read the notification.

Besides schemes and scholarships, the monitoring officers will also be responsible to oversee academic activities, drop out rates, enrolment, inspection CEO and DEO and BEO offices.