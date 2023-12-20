Edu dept releases model question papers for classes 10, 12

CHENNAI: The School Education Department released a model question paper for classes 10 and 12 students on Wednesday, which will be open for sale across all districts on the same day.



Meanwhile, the model question paper set released by the education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi for the academic year 2023-2024 will be available in English and Tamil mediums, to cater to all students.

As per press note, class 10 model question paper set for both English and Tamil mediums will be available for Rs 120 and class 10 Maths solution book in English and Tamil mediums will be sold at Rs 175.

Further, class 12 Maths solution books for both English and Tamil mediums will be sold at Rs 160 for the students and class 12 Maths COME books for both the mediums will be available at Rs 160.

COME books are classified as; C-classification of questions, O-objective type questions, M-model question papers and E-evaluation scheme.

Additionally, the set of model question papers for class 10 students has been prepared in Tamil and English mediums (six model question papers each for Tamil, English, Maths, Science and Social Science subjects) as per common broad exam structure.

Furthermore, the department stated that the model books will be made available in all districts and students with the help of faculty can access the books from select schools.

Besides this, the education department has introduced changes in applying for migration certificates and other relevant documents through www.dge.tn.gov.in.