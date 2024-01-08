Edu dept releases funds for cleaning initiative in 24,350 TN schools

CHENNAI: For the school cleaning initiative between January 8 to 10 in all primary schools of the State, the school education department has released funds of Rs 1,000 for 24,350 schools in Tamil Nadu.



As per the circular from the department, the directorate of elementary education has planned for a school cleaning initiative in all primary schools.

For this, all primary education officers have been directed to hold the initiative under 'sirappu palli thuimai palli'.

For conducting the event, an overall Rs 4.86 crore funds have been released by the State project director. Further, the State programme director, integrated school education has also released Rs 2.43 crore in addition to special school cleanliness work activities in all district government and panchayat union primary schools, stated the circular.

In Chennai alone, 225 primary schools have been sanctioned Rs 1,000 to each school in the district. Additionally, there are 481 schools in Chengalpattu, 873 primary schools in Tiruvallur district and 367 schools in Kancheepuram district.

Meanwhile, the residents of north Chennai who suffered from the oil spill mixed with rainwater during cyclone Michaung have urged the government, specifically the education department, to paint all schools that were smeared with oil from CPCL company on December 4.