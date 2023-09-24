Edu dept reassigns 500 Postgraduate teachers in TN

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has ordered for the reassignment of an additional 500 postgraduate teachers across the State. This move comes in addition to the 887 teachers who were reassigned in 2014.

As per the recent circular from the department, the objective behind these reassignments is to fulfil the staffing requirements in districts and sub-district level educational institutions, as mandated by a government order in July 2014.

The circular underscores the critical importance of reassigning teachers possessing expertise, experience, and a commitment to service. "The aim is to elevate the quality of education in district-level institutions under the purview of the education department, " said an official.

The department further emphasises that such reassignments of postgraduate teachers will become an annual affair, ensuring that qualified and experienced educators continue to be appointed to these positions.

"The overarching goal of this initiative is to enhance the quality of education and the level of services provided by these dedicated teachers in district and sub-district-level educational institutions, " added the official.

Meanwhile, the number of teaching positions that need to be reassigned at the district level in 2023-24 after the formation of Cluster Resource Centre (CRC) has been found to be 725 vacancies.

Of them, highest has been found in Tiruvallur with 54 vacancies, 31 vacancies in Tiruvannamalai, 22 vacancies in Mayiladuthurai. Meanwhile, Chennai has been found with 3 vacancies, as per the circular.