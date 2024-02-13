Edu dept orders to fill teachers vacancies in aided schools

CHENNAI: The Department of School Education has ordered to employ excess teachers of any school into the government aided high and higher secondary schools in the State.

As per the circular from the department, it has stated to employ the surplus teachers to fill vacancies in government aided schools to avoid any sort of financial loss to the government.

The direction has been passed after the respective district chief education officers (CEOs) had uploaded the details of vacant posts to be filled and teachers to be filled in the Education Management Information System (EMIS).

"All the respective school managements have been instructed to fill the vacant posts suitable for teachers who are working as surplus in the government-aided high and higher secondary schools as per the staff determination report for the academic year 2023-24," stated the circular.

Speaking to DT NEXT, a teacher of a government aided school said, "Recent instructions were given to all high and higher secondary government aided schools to fill vacancies by appointing surplus teachers. The teachers will be taking over the posts during the flag end of the academic year, perhaps during summer holidays."

However, before employing the teachers, the relevant CEOs have been instructed to review the work orders of these teachers as per the rules and approve the dismissal and recruitment of the teachers. Further, the school management had been instructed to upload the details of the teachers in the Educational Management Information System (EMIS) portal. As currently the surplus teachers have been instructed to fill high and higher secondary government aided schools, the teachers have also urged to fill up the vacancies in government aided primary and middle schools of the state.