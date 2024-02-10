Edu dept orders Periyar Univ to suspend Registrar

COIMBATORE: The Higher Education Secretary A Karthik has directed Periyar University Vice-Chancellor R Jagannathan to suspend Registrar K Thangavel as a report by a high-level inquiry committee, looking into various irregularities, has proved the allegations against him.

As per the order, seven out of the eight allegations levelled against Thangavel were proven to be correct. The committee submitted its report to the state government on 5 February.

The probe committee apparently has confirmed irregularities in maintenance of wi-fi, purchase of hardware and software, fudging of bills in purchase of furniture, computers and in outsourcing of university works. Violations were also found in the conduct of placement linked skill training programs of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana offered by the Ministry of Rural Development. It was also said to have been proven that the debit cards of students enrolled for the program were kept by authorities.

The committee has also recommended a detailed investigation into corruption by Thangavel, who is also the director of Periyar University’s computer centre. The probe order relates to purchase of computers and wrongful utilisation of funds allocated to the computer science department.

Listing out the allegations which were proven against the Registrar, the Higher Education Secretary A Karthik on 7 February issued a letter to the Vice-Chancellor directing him to suspend the Registrar.

“The allegations proven are serious in nature” the Higher Education Secretary said.