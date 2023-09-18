Begin typing your search...

Edu dept opens opportunities for teacher transfers in Chennai & other districts

Teachers from both primary and middle schools in the Chennai district and neighbouring regions can submit their preferences for transferring to schools with job openings via EMIS,

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 Sep 2023 10:09 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-18 10:32:44.0  )
Edu dept opens opportunities for teacher transfers in Chennai & other districts
Representative image (File)

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has currently opened transfer opportunities for teachers across the Chennai district and other regions.

Starting from September 11 till September 30, teachers from both primary and middle schools in the Chennai district and neighbouring regions can submit their preferences for transferring to schools with job openings via the Educational Management Information System (EMIS) portal.

Simultaneously, teachers from other districts who are interested in vacancies within Chennai city schools can also take advantage of this opportunity by adjusting their district preferences on the EMIS during the same dates.

DTNEXT Bureau

