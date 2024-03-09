Edu dept offers financial aid to 655 students who lack parental support

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) is providing financial assistance to 655 students in TN who are facing challenges due to parental loss or disability to the parent, at the cost of Rs 4.95 crore.

To fund this programme, the DEE had requested 671 fixed deposit bonds from the Tamil Nadu Power Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (TANPFCIDCL).

Of which, DEE received 665 bonds sanctioned. In them, 15 bonds with a value of Rs 50,000 each and 650 bonds with a value of Rs 75,000 each, totalling Rs 4.95 crore, stated the press note by DEE.

This initiative is designed to support students enrolled in schools under the DEE's control during the current academic year (2023-2024). However, the press note does not clarify if it is extended to subsequent academic years.

These bonds will be given to all eligible students found in each district by the education officers under elementary education, after they collect the 665 certificates from DEE.

"Once received, students' credentials will be verified and sought consent from both the students and their guardians," added the note.

Meanwhile, for the implementation of the scheme, the department has allocated funds, with Pudukottai, Theni, Karur, Kanniyakumari, and Sivagangai receiving the highest allocations of Rs 39.5 lakhs, Rs 22.25 lakhs, Rs 29 lakhs, Rs 23.25 lakhs, and Rs 21.25 lakhs respectively. Chennai and surrounding districts like Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, and Kancheepuram will receive a combined sum of Rs 13.75 lakhs.