Edu dept notifies PG school teachers for departmental change

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notice to all school heads and higher secondary school teachers working under the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), pertaining to individuals who have obtained a postgraduate degree in a discipline by changing their department.

As per the directive, these educators are required to submit their requests for a departmental change through the Educational Management Information System (EMIS) portal.

The deadline for submission has been announced as September 30.

This notice by the school education department specifically targets teachers who possess the eligibility certificate known as the PG cadre certificate for teaching in higher-level schools.

These certificates are issued by the Directorate of School Education.

“To ensure widespread dissemination of this information, it has been communicated to all district Chief Education Officers across the State. The communication process was facilitated by the Chief Educational Officer in their respective districts,” read the circular from the education department.