Edu dept lays stringent guidelines for physical education teachers

CHENNAI: In a bid to maintain discipline and promote physical fitness among students, the education department has laid down stringent guidelines for physical education teachers.

The circular emphasises the pivotal role these educators play in upholding student discipline and ensuring the smooth operation of school activities.

Under these comprehensive norms, students have been directed to perform simple exercises culminating in yoga and meditation guided by the physical education teacher.

“Strict measures are in place to monitor students who deviate from their class schedules and wander around the school campus. Additionally, every Friday evening a 45-minute mass drill session for students from Classes 6 to 12 have been planned involving all teachers,” the circular stated.

Further, the department directed that at the commencement of each academic year, school authorities must submit a list of qualified students to the district physical education inspector by the end of August.

“Physical education teachers bear the responsibility of safely transporting students to and from inter-school, district, and state-level sports competitions. School principals must procure necessary sports equipment annually, maintain proper records, and ensure their regular updates,” the circular added.

Physical education classes extend to include instruction in walking for all students, while their sports skills are diligently tested and recorded.

Monthly syllabi and exercise plans are a part of the curriculum.

Furthermore, students are divided into four teams at the onset of each academic year, engaging in monthly team competitions with rewards for the victors.

Specialised training sessions are provided for students interested in morning or evening sports, with a strong encouragement to participate in inter-school competitions, spanning district and state levels (Classes 6 to 12).

Physical education teachers are also tasked with addressing issues that may disrupt the school's functioning, involving students, parents, and the public.

A vital component of this directive is the establishment of a disciplinary action committee led by the principal, inclusive of the physical education teacher and other faculty members, with the primary goal of enhancing student discipline.

In terms of record-keeping, PE teachers are responsible for maintaining various registers, encompassing students' attendance, games skills, sports equipment inventory, supply records, sports festival documentation, defective goods logs, competition participation records, and marks records.