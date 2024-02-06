Edu dept launches spl school 'Canshala' for children battling cancer

CHENNAI: To facilitate children battling cancer in education institutions, the School Education Department has started 'Canshala', a special school for children with cancer in the city. This school is affiliated with the government model higher secondary school, Nandanam.

Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi during the event emphasised that Canshala bridges the gap in education for children during their treatment, offering a sense of normalcy and continuity.

The launch of this special school was done by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, as part of an MoU signed by the department and Cankids Kidscan – National Society for Change for Childhood Cancer in India.

"This initiative will significantly reduce the likelihood of these children becoming dropouts, enabling them to seamlessly reintegrate into their regular schools' post-treatment. Canshala extends its benefits not only to children in Chennai but also to those from neighbouring cities and districts seeking cancer treatment in Chennai," said the Minister.

Chennai Chief Education Officer (CEO) Mars highlighted that the aim is to keep the child with cancer learning during the long-drawn and arduous cancer treatment.

"Be it at school, hospital, during treatments, or at home, through this initiative it will be ensured that the child has access to the curriculum and books - to have personalised education programmes – and to get the child back to school/college or reintegrated into society," the CEO said.