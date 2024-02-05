Edu dept launches hi-tech film shooting studio at DPI campus

CHENNAI: For the purpose of filming and viewing the films made by government school children, the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurated a hi-tech film shooting studio with added features at the DPI campus on Monday.

Besides the high-tech filming studio, the minister also launched a virtual cinematography studio and a sound recording studio set up by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) at the campus.

According to department officials, the videos and films will be created not only for students but also as a guide for teachers to understand the concepts and teach students more effectively. And, the films shot at the studio are aimed not only at Tamil medium students but students overall.

SCERT aims at benefitting more than 12 lakh students and 5 lakh teachers in 58,721 schools through the new studios set-up.

"These studios at the campus will serve as a platform to develop and showcase the individual talents of the students. These videos will be uploaded to educational television by the department and YouTube) channel so that students can access them as needed from anywhere and anytime, not only during school hours," stated department officials.

The films will target on making concepts for competitive exams, guidance for higher education with top experts, advice on physical and mental health, and child safety and awareness.