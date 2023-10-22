Edu dept issues new guidelines for teachers' recruitment in TN schools

Chennai: Guidelines have been issued for the recruitment of teachers in the Tamil Nadu schools.

These guidelines permit the immediate appointment of teachers.

The government order mentions that the upper age limit for the direct recruitment of teachers under the Department of School Education is to be revised to 42 years for general category candidates and 47 years for other category candidates.

And, the conditions for the recruitment of teachers in the middle and high schools have been explicitly specified.

The government has decided to take action as per various requests and representations made by teachers and the teachers' association.

According to the earlier guidelines, the upper age limit for general category candidates was set at 45 years and 50 years for other category candidates, as a one-time special measure.

The government has determined that the special provisions for age limits for direct recruitment of teachers in the middle and high school departments, as specified in various government orders issued in January 2020, will remain in effect.