Edu dept issues directive on legal cases filed in various courts

CHENNAI: With the School Education Department grappling with an influx of cases and writ petitions in various courts, the department higher officials have directed the other officials to ensure that the legal matters are met with efficient response and within the stipulated time.



The circular from the principal secretary to the government stated that many of these legal proceedings have resulted in court orders favouring the petitioners, often accompanied by specific time limits for compliance.

"To ensure an efficient response to these legal matters, aligned with established legal procedures, and in strict compliance with directives issued by the courts, a set of directives has been issued. These directives are to be adhered to by chief educational officers, district educational officers, and all department heads, " the circular stated.

The circular further went on to state that, immediate action has been mandated on the orders issued by the Madras High Court, with a clear emphasis on the significance of complying with stipulated timelines.

The department heads have been directed to conduct comprehensive weekly reviews of court cases pending in both subordinate offices and their own offices.

Urgent actions are to be taken promptly to address these cases. If the need for advice or guidance from senior officers arises, it is underscored that this should not be confined to written communication; instead, in-person meetings are encouraged to expedite matters, considering the stringent time constraints associated with court cases.

Lastly, the directive firmly asserts the necessity of addressing any lapses or oversights by officers at any level with a high degree of seriousness and strictness.