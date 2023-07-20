Edu dept introduces Kalaiarangam programme to foster artistic talents among students

CHENNAI: In a move to nurture artistic talents among students, the School Education Department has launched Kalaiarangam initiative, with several events starting from academic year 2023-24.

The programme aims to provide students from classes 6 to 9 with opportunities to develop their skills and promote cultural activities, beyond academics.

The initiative has been implemented after the announcement by Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi during the assembly session last year.

Under the programme, 5,038 government schools have been selected to establish art centres, creating an inclusive environment for approximately 2.85 million students, including Children with Special Needs (CWSN). These art centres will integrate training and cultural activities into the curriculum, ensuring holistic development among students.

Meanwhile, the education department has also issued lesson plans for arts teachers, along with launching a mobile application for these teachers to use.

The application provides details about the art centres, training schedules, and other relevant information for effective implementation. The government has emphasized the importance of timely commencement of training and implementation from July.

The curriculum includes dedicated time slots for art classes, ensuring that students receive regular exposure to various art forms. The allocated time for art classes will be once a week, as specified in the timetable for students from these standards.

Similarly, in visual arts classes, students will receive in-depth knowledge about the fundamentals, types, and practical applications of visual arts. The teachers have been directed to engage students through discussions, activities, and hands-on learning experiences.