Edu dept introduces environment oriented programme for students

CHENNAI: To ensure a healthy school campus and reinforce the values of hygiene and clean environment for students in schools, the School Education Department has emphasised on a comprehensive and sustainable cleanliness programme.

Under the initiatives, activities such as personal hygiene, increasing greenness in schools, awareness programmes on environment, waste management practices, creation of school vegetable garden, importance of recycling, plastic free campus and encouraging to adopt alternatives are also planned to be carried out in schools.

For the purpose of conducting these events, a set of guidelines have been introduced by the department too.

A school-level committee is directed to be formed under the initiative and activities related to setting up of the school vegetable garden will be carried out under the respective school principal and members, including students.

"Schools should choose a location that receives direct sunlight for setting up a school vegetable garden. If land is not available, school vegetable gardens can be set up using pots and used plastic materials, rice bags, "stated the circular.

The department circular further directed that a school vegetable garden should be designed with the help of the Department of Agriculture and Horticulture, based on the local ecosystem, with well-growing vegetables and fruits.

Further, water management is also another activity planned under the initiative. "It should be ensured that there is water supply as near as possible to the school vegetable garden, "the circular clarified.

Additionally, under the initiative, schools have been directed to use these vegetables in mid-day meals. "Once the vegetables/fruits have ripened well without damaging the plant, students should harvest carefully. Weigh and register the vegetables grown every day. Excess produce should be put for better use."