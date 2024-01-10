Edu dept initiates new schemes for students and teachers

CHENNAI: The state government will be taking up new schemes across the state to ensure that the school going students grievances and their issues are addressed.

As per the circular from the school education department, the State government has introduced a specific programme to identify differently abled children.

While also designing individual programmes for them and providing special education and treatment for them.

Further, the department has also initiated direct beneficiary transfer (DBT) for students studying in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) scheme and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Avasiya Vidyalaya (NSCBAV). Additionally, the government has also initiated online grievance redressal for government aided schools.

To better track and identify students with disabilities, the department has developed an app called 'Nalam Naadi'. "The deficiency can be identified by the teachers in the schools and then the special educators can use this app to carry out a comprehensive screening for 21 types of disabilities, "stated the circular from the department.

Further, to target the regions that lacks in girls' education in 15 districts such as Erode, Kallakurichi, Karur, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Sivagangai, Salem, Perambalur, Tirupur, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram and Virudhunagar, the education department is implementing KGBV scheme.

The scheme will focus on girls between the ages 10 and 14 who have dropped out of formal schools or are not enrolled in schools. Additionally, the department is also functioning 44 girls' hostels in educationally backward unions.

And, the education department is launching the facility of direct payment of incentive amounts for 9, 870 students to the bank account of the students.

Furthermore, the department is also initiating a grievance redressal system for government aided schools. "For government school teachers will be able to quickly submit the request through the EMIS portal and resolve the grievances, "noted the circular.