Edu dept implements systematic approach to reduce the workload for educators and staff

CHENNAI: To alleviate the workload of teachers and non-teaching staff, the School Education Department in Tamil Nadu has introduced a systematic approach through the Education Management Information System (EMIS) portal.

The initiative includes guidelines and instructions for educators and non-teaching staff, offering a simplified method for data entry using their assigned usernames and passwords. This streamlined process is designed to facilitate the reporting of work-related issues for both teachers and support staff.

Furthermore, the department has established a regular mechanism for addressing grievances from teachers and non-teaching staff, providing them with a platform to report their concerns promptly. A manual for the same has also been released. This system has been implemented statewide, with daily updates to ensure the accurate documentation of grievances.

"The primary objective of this systematic approach is to efficiently manage and reduce the workload of educators and support staff across educational institutions. It underscores the consistent appointment of authorities responsible for addressing the concerns of these professionals in all educational establishments," the circular stated.

Also, this initiative signifies a step forward in the working conditions and effectiveness of the educational system in TN.