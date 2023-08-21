Edu dept forms committee to check per-child expenditure for students enrolled under RTE

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has formed a committee in all districts, which will check the effective implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act and the rightful allocation of per-child expenditure in each school.

Additionally, to ensure effective administration and compliance, the government has also introduced specific guidelines for managing educational processes in schools for the 2023-2024 academic years.

Through the committee, the initial step involves the Chief Educational Officer (CEO) of each district accessing the Educational Management Information System (EMIS) online portal.

Within this portal, CEOs are tasked with entering precise fee details for different classes enrolling RTE students.

Following this, these figures will be checked if it aligns with the recommendations set forth by a committee responsible for determining fees in private schools.

This step aims to establish clear per-child costs for students in schools for the specified academic years.

"Last year, the focus was on performing group verification and collecting educational fees for a single academic year. However, the current situation necessitates simultaneously handling group verification and fee collection for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic years. Thus, it's crucial to manage the group verification process through the EMIS portal separately for these two years," the department circular noted.

The process involves steps such as; each committee to download the student names list from the EMIS portal and verify RTE-eligible students' enrollment from LKG to Class 8.

This verification should also confirm the physical presence of listed parents or guardians.

Regarding the per-child cost determined by the private school fee determination committee and government decisions, the approval will be given to the lower amount or the predetermined ceiling.

The circular further noted that, between August 28 and September 15, a committee is scheduled to verify payments, gain approval from the District Primary Education Officer, and apply for specific schools for the academic years -- 2022-2023 and 2023-2024.

During this period, enrollment data and forms must be submitted to the District Primary Education Officer by September 15, 2023.