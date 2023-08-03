Edu dept extends extra-curricular activities to 2023-24 academic year

CHENNAI: Forwarding the extra-curricular activities from the previous year to 2023-24 academic year, the school education department has released a schedule to conduct non-academic activities.

The timetable includes weekly art-related activities and bi-weekly association meetings to foster active participation and successful implementation.

As per the circular from the department, school principals have been directed to oversee the proper execution of activities in both government and government-aided schools. Students from classes 6 to 9 have been mandated to participate in extracurricular activities, joining at least one club based on their interests. And, monthly, a student will be chosen as the club representative.

Additionally, the department urged dedicated teachers to function as club advisors and to monitor the clubs regularly.

Besides this, club representatives have been asked to upload monthly reports, including student participation on Educational Management Information System (EMIS) portal, along with district-level activity reports.

From the student's participation, 380 students will be selected at the district-level to participate in State-level events and competitions.

Additionally, a total of 100 students (25 students from literary forum events, 25 students from drama competitions, 25 students from quiz and debate forum events, and 25 students from astronomy forum events) will be chosen to represent the State and participate in an international educational exchange programme. These winning students will be taken on an international educational tour.