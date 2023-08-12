Edu dept enables coordinators to oversee initiatives at schools

CHENNAI: As part of the unified school education programme, the school education department has directed coordinators to oversee initiatives implemented at schools.

The program aims to enhance learning through self-assessment and the practical application of subjects. As there are currently 710 school coordinators responsible for overseeing the programmes and ensuring its implementation, these coordinators will continue to monitor new initiatives, stated the education department circular.

And, the progress of each initiative by the coordinator accessed through the Educational Management Information System (EMIS) portal.

Further, the coordinators have been directed to supervise activities in schools and report on their progress. This collaborative effort aims to uplift the overall education system in the State through various initiatives.

Some of the coordinators are representatives from initiatives like the Tamil Nadu Science Forum (TNSF), PARIKSHAN, AID INDIA, and CHUDAR who will be brought under the EMIS details for coordination purposes, noted the education department.