Edu dept appoints officers to monitor welfare schemes in TN schools

CHENNAI: For monitoring the welfare schemes implemented by the school education department, monitoring officers in the IAS cadre have been appointed in every district.

The appointed officers will monitor other schemes/programmes implemented by the department along with welfare schemes.

The revised list of monitoring officers has been released following the transfers of few officials such as chairperson of Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Text Book and Educational Services Corporation and few joint directors, stated the notification from the department.

As per the circular, Venkata Priya, chairperson of TRB has been appointed as the monitoring officer for Chennai and M Aarthi, State project director, Samagra Shiksha for Chengalpattu district.

Additionally, G Arivoli, the director of school education has been appointed as the monitoring officer of Tiruvallur district and D Uma, member of TRB for Kancheepuram district.

The officers have been appointed for all 38 districts who are responsible for effective monitoring of welfare schemes like Pudhumai Penn, where monthly scholarship of Rs 1,000 each is given to girl students, Illam Thedi Kalvi, Ennum Ezhuthum and CM’s Breakfast scheme.