Edu dept appoints monitoring officer to oversee welfare schemes

CHENNAI: To ensure effective implementation of welfare schemes for school children, the School Education Department has recently appointed monitoring officers for each district.

For schemes like Illam Thedi Kalvi, Ennum Ezhuthum and for effective teaching-learning processes and learning outcomes of the students in districts, an officer will oversee the work from academic year 2023-24.

As per the department, the monitoring officer for Chennai is C Usharani from Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), G Arivoli, the director of the education department for Thiruvallur district and Venkata Priya of TRB will monitor for Kancheepuram.

Additionally, Archana Patnaik, the chairperson of TRB will monitor Coimbatore, K Elambahavath, MD of TN Textbook and Educational Services Corporation for Madurai district and M Ramasamy, JD of Directorate of private schools for Trichy district are the few names that will oversee the works.